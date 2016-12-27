24 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fisherman Drowns in Kalk Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

A fisherman, believed to be in his forties, has drowned after falling into the harbour from a fishing boat in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Darren Zimmerman said NSRI Simon's Town duty crew, CMR (Cape Medical Response), Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and the SA Police Services, responded to reports of a drowning at the Kalk Bay harbour on Friday evening.

Zimmerman said the man had been working on the fishing vessel Dicky Rose.

His body was found floating face-down by the crew of another fishing vessel.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead.

Source: News24

South Africa

Standard Bank Brings Clarity to Africa's Transaction Landscape

Standard Bank says it is well positioned to give sound advice on investment and transaction opportunities across Africa… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.