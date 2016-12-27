27 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Allegedly Beats Girlfriend to Death With Stick

A man allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with a stick at the Yoko Informal Settlement, near Butterworth, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

The man, 40, allegedly assaulted the woman, 39, around 04:50 on Monday morning, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The suspect used a stick to [allegedly] assault the deceased on her upper body," he said.

Manatha said the suspect had been charged with murder and the police were still investigating the motive behind the incident.

He was expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

