South Africa: Five Killed in Limpopo Crash

Photo: ER24

Two people sustained moderate injuries in a collision in Vereeniging. Both were transported to Mediclinic Vereeniging for further care.

Five people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a vehicle collided with a bakkie on the N1 near Mookgophong, the Limpopo department of transport said.

The accident occurred after an Amarok bakkie overtook a vehicle and crashed into an oncoming BMW, provincial transport spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said.

Kwapa said both drivers and three passengers died instantly.

He urged motorists to be cautious on the roads during the festive season.

"Most of these accidents that kill our people are as a results of reckless and negligent driving, like overtaking and driving under the influence of alcohol. This accident could have been avoided," he said.

Meanwhile, six people - including a constable - who died when two vehicles crashed and caught fire on Saturday, have been identified, local police said.

Source: News24