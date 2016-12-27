Tanzania: All Have a Role to Play to Protect the Environment

Delivering his Christmas sermon in Singida on Sunday, Bishop Edward Mapunda dwelt on a very pertinent matter - environmental conservation. It is unusual for religious leaders to speak about this particular subject despite the fact that environmental degradation is a matter of grave concern due to its adverse effects.

Bishop Mapunda's reminder on the importance of environmental conservation cannot be overemphasized.

Experts have warned that some parts of the country could turn into desert in a few decades because of unrestrained felling of trees, which deprives them of forest cover.

The situation is especially dire in many catchment areas, which have been laid bare thus greatly reducing the amount of rainfall flowing into rivers and reservoirs. The result is a shortage of clean and safe water.

Various forms of pollution are also having a disastrous effect on the environment. Factories continue to discharge toxic effluent into water sources despite efforts being made to bring the culprits to book. People living in affected areas are often afflicted by a myriad of health problems.

People knowingly or unknowingly engage in activities that are harmful to the environment, but the common goal is short-term monetary gain. The consequences are usually felt for generations and in some cases are irreversible.

More frequent reminders are needed, and we all can play an important rule as Bishop Mapunda demonstrated on Sunday. Religious leaders are particularly well placed to get the message across.

While education and sensitisation are key, tougher rules and regulations and strict enforcement of the law are needed to check environmental degradation.

People are cutting down trees with wanton abandon because they know they can get away with it. Factories are polluting water sources because their owners know that the relevant authorities can be bought off to look the other way.

We must protect the environment for the sake of present and future generations.