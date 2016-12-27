26 December 2016

Rwanda: Bundles of Joy On Christmas - At Least 30 Babies Born Across the Country

By Eugene Kwibuka

It was a lot of joy and excitement for many parents yesterday who received a gift of children on Christmas Day as more than 30 babies were born in different hospitals across the country.

Figures from about 40 per cent of the country's public hospitals show that at least 30 births had been registered by midday yesterday, bringing to the happy parents bundles of joy on Christmas Day.

The head of the Health Communication Division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Malick Kayumba, told The New Times while revealing the information on the new births that they included twins who were born at Mugonero Hospital in Western Province's Karongi District.

At Kibagabaga Hospital in Kigali's Gasabo District, it was all joy and praises to God for the parents who delivered on Christmas.

"This is a real surprise from God; my child was born the same day as Jesus," said Rosine Nyiraneza, the 22-year-old mother to Alpha Isumbabyose who was born yesterday.

Donatha Nyirahabimana, also 22-year-old, said that getting a child on Christmas was the best gift God has ever given her.

"It's a big surprise. I didn't know that my child would be born on Christmas but the fact that it happened brought more joy to our family," she said, holding her daughter with excitement.

At the same hospital in Kibagabaga, 30-year-old Claudine Muhimpundu was also celebrating her baby boy born on Christmas.

"It's a lot of joy; this is the best Christmas I have ever had. My boy was born the same day as Jesus the savior of the world," she said.

Muhimpundu said that she wanted her son to grow up as a good Christian who is both hardworking and always emulates Jesus's good deeds.

At Kibagabaga Hospital alone, five children were born yesterday, including two boys and three girls.

Observed on December 25 by billions of people around the world as a religious and cultural celebration, Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Perhaps the children who were born yesterday will grow up feeling proud that their birthday is also a big day in the entire world.

