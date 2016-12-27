Tanzania: Beer Maker Supports Motorcyclists Training

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has pledged to promote responsible drinking and safe driving particularly to motor vehicles and motorbike drivers to support the government initiative to reduce road carnage.

This was said by an official with TBL Mr Irene Mutiganzi during the one day training to two and three motorcyclists stationed at Ubungo area, in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

"TBL has funded the trainings to drivers of two and three motorcycles on responsible drinking and safety driving and will continue to promote to other areas to end road accidents," she said.

The training was conducted by police officers from Traffic Department to create awareness on responsible and avoiding taking alcohol to save lives from road accidents.

"As a company dealing with different types of liquor, we are responsible of supporting the government efforts to reduce road accidents that have been costing lives of many people," she said.

She added, "The awareness creation on responsible and avoid drinking was important at this festival seasons to minimize road accidents," She said TBL will strongly continue creating awareness and education on responsible drinking to different groups of drivers in the country throughout next year.

"TBL advocate strongly responsible drinking policy as well as complementing the government efforts on reducing road traffic accidents which claim lives of many people and leaving many others with disabilities making them unproductive members of the society," she said.