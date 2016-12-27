Rwanda, Congo Brazzaville Sign Pension Agreement

Rwandans who worked to retirement in Congo Brazzaville will begin drawing their pension benefits from Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), following the signing of an agreement by the two countries.

The agreement, that was signed Friday, caters for those who served previously as well as those who will work in the future.

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Claver Gatete signed on behalf of Rwanda and the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Emile Ouosso on Congo Brazzaville's part.

The Director Generals of the countries' respective social security institutions, RSSB for Rwanda, and the Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale (CNSS) signed an administrative arrangement to facilitate implementation of the social security understanding signed by the ministers.

The pact will enable employees who worked and those who may work in either of the countries in future to have access to their pension and occupational hazards benefits through the social security institution of their country of origin in accordance with the respective laws governing pension scheme.

Minister Claver Gatete explained the retired [workers] will not have to go to either of the countries, where they used to work, to get their benefits, but will effectively get them from their home country or verse versa.

The minister added that it is one of the most important milestones in the cooperation between Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville.

"We have people who worked in Congo Brazzaville and have retired. There are those who are still working there as of now. We also have people from Brazzaville who will probably be working in Rwanda due to good cooperation," Gatete said.

"What this agreement signifies is that we have sealed the entire arrangement of how the benefits will be received by anyone at the place of their choice. If you want to get it in one country, that's no problem. If you want to get your benefits in another country, the framework allows you to do that," Minister Gatete added.

Minister Emile Ouosso, said that "retired employees be it Rwandans who worked in Congo or his compatriots who worked in Rwanda need a social protection and everything needed to ensure social and security and protection."

He noted that since Rwanda seeks to develop at all fronts they need bilateral relations in all sectors for the welfare of the people of both countries.

RSSB Director General, Jonathan Gatera, said that they have so far identified 13 Rwandans who worked in Congo and qualify for pension benefits.

These have been struggling to get their benefits individually but now; they will be getting it through RSSB.

Gatera added that five other Rwandans who were yet to qualify to receive pension benefits are now working in Rwanda, and at the time of getting pension, they will receive here.

So far, no Congo nationals have been identified as having worked in Rwanda, according to Gatera.

Figures from RSSB show that pension scheme in Rwanda covers about 16,000 active employers and 460,000 employees contributing to the pension scheme.

The social security scheme in the country collected about Rwf60 billion in premiums last year and it targets to collect Rwf65 billion this year, 2016.