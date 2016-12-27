Tanzania: What Determines a Good Teacher?

Photo: Tonny Omondi/Daily Nation

opinion

"The ordinary teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." These were the words of American writer William Arthur Ward. His view literally applies to today's teachers. They come in different forms and capacity. Some have natural attributes, while others have perfected the profession to make a difference in society. But we also have the bad teachers out there.

This week we took the initiative to find out more about this priceless profession by talking to different experts, students and parents to share their opinions, experiences and insights about who deserves the honour of a good teacher.

Experts share their thoughts

According to professionals, teaching is one of the world's most demanding careers, mainly because it involves shaping, enlightening and glooming individuals to excel not only in their education, but life in general. Therefore, in order to master that skill, it requires one to have comprehensive knowledge of the subject matter, curriculum, professional standards and broad knowledge about the world to fully deliver to the beneficiaries' expectations.

In addition, experts say that in most cases being an outstanding teacher obliges one to have an enthusiastic character, a caring attitude, and passion for learning. Knowledge of discipline, classroom management techniques, and, most importantly, a desire to make a difference in the lives of learners, are also key attributes of a good teacher.

With the above qualities and more, it's no wonder that finding a suitable teacher is no easy feat. However, some teachers have gone beyond what is required by their respective schools and students and made an outstanding impact in the lives of many.

According to John Mugabo, the Millennium Promise Rwanda team leader, a non-profit organisation that supports education in rural areas, a good teacher is one who is open-minded, passionate about teaching and one who creates a sense of belonging in the classroom.

"An excellent teacher ensures that every learner feels free to learn, share their thoughts and be heard. It is this mutual esteem in the classroom that provides a supportive and collaborative environment for excellent learning," he explains.

To Antioine Rusingizandekwe, the head teacher of GS St. Micheal, though teachers possess different skills, experience and passion in their work, some qualities stand out when it comes to effective teachers.

"An outstanding teacher is one who is vibrant and makes lesson plans to effectively deliver to students," he explains.

Rusingizandekwe adds that, putting in place such an organised and focused environment gives students ample prospects to learn new skills, think big and aim higher which results into success. Besides, a good teacher should link studies to the realities on the ground outside school.

Students speak out

To Maureen Linca Giraneza, a university graduate from the University of Rwanda, the greatness of a teacher is based on their level of understanding, skills and performance of their students.

"When I look back to my high school days, all I appreciate are some of those teachers who took the initiative to enlighten me beyond the school curriculum, and paved a way to for us as learners to make most out of our studies and life outside class," Giraneza explains.

Giraneza adds that, "I remember some of our teachers who just used to come to class and fill our books with notes, but leave us exhausted and hungry for more knowledge. These were by every standard bad teachers."

However, she testifies that there were few teachers who majority students looked up to for inspiration, encouragement, mentorship and support towards both emotional and academic excellence. And those are the teachers who believe in service beyond self.

Like many experts, Giraneza and most of her fellow students believe that, a student is as good or bad as their teacher, and equally so, a teacher is only as good as his knowledge is. This implies that in the presence of an excellent teacher, there is an extraordinary student and the reverse is true.

On the other hand, to Alice Uwamahoro, a Senior Five student at GS Gatenga, a good teacher is one who ensures that his/her students understand the content taught, and improve in their studies steadily.

"Some teachers are conservative, and in most cases it becomes hard for students to understand their lessons. Thus in my opinion, an effective teacher is one who is flexible and understands their students' needs. An educator who takes time to assess his teaching, and finds ways to present materials to make sure that every student understands key concepts is what I call an honourable teacher," Uwamahoro says.

Teachers' take

Some of the teachers who shared their experiences with Education Times say being a passionate teacher can be the most rewarding and exciting job in the world. On the other hand, they say, being ineffective can be overwhelming since both the student and the teacher fail to reap from their hard work.

Just like an old adage goes, "If speaking is silver; then listening is gold" Gilbert Hategikimana, a teacher at Umuco Mwiza School in Kigali, says that the most important quality of a good teacher is being a good communicator and listener.

"This is true because a teacher who communicates well with their students tends to convey lessons more effectively, and enables their students to excel. Besides, it's equally important for a teacher to be a good listener as it enables students to express themselves, share their worries, thoughts, understanding and seek help," he says.

Hategikimana also believes that a good teacher should be exemplary in all ways since some students look up to their teacher as role models and moral friends.

To Chantal Gahongayire, a teacher at a Nyarungenge District based Ntwari Primary School, a good teacher is the one who shows great expertise and knowledge in their subject matter.

"Leaving other factors constant, one quality I believe that an exceptional teacher should have is proficiency in the subjects they are teaching, and being able to ensure their students excel in those subjects," explains.

Gahongayire adds that, as a good teacher, one has to certify that his/her students don't lose interest or stay behind in their lessons, and thus a teacher has to present lessons in a keen manner to help students enjoy and follow the lesson, as well as leave them with a hunger to learn more.

Parents' say

According to parents, an extra-ordinary teacher is one who understands that a student needs more than the knowledge given in class, but also enlightenment about life after school, and how to make most out of that life.

A great teacher must have love for learning and thus inspire students with his passion for education and for the course material. Furthermore, an excellent teacher is one who creates a sense of responsibility, ambition and a yearning for knowledge among students, not only in their academics, but also in their daily encounters.