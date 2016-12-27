South Africa: Kids Lose Parents in Early Morning Crash

Photo: ER24

Two people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning when their vehicle crashed on the N12 near Zuurbekom, outside Carletonville, paramedics said.

Another two occupants, the pair's children, were left with serious injuries, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, said.

Vermaak said that, shortly before 6:00, paramedics arrived at the scene and found two overturned vehicles.

"The parents of an 18-month-old and 9-year-old were found with fatal injuries near an overturned bakkie."

Vermaak said all the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

The two children were found with serious injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries and later declined to be transported to hospital.

Vermaak said authorities were investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Source: News24