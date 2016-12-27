Angola: Athletics - Anti-Doping Tests After Year-end Race

Luanda — The three top professional contestants in males and females category of this year's Saint Silvester road race, a traditional yearend running event, will be submitted to anti-doping tests after the competition, announced last Monday the co-ordinator of the medical team that will conduct the tests, João Molima.

Speaking at the presentation of the event, in the premises of the Sports Gallery, in Luanda, João Molima explained that those athletes whose test come positive may end up being suspended.

As regards the medical care during the race, which is set to happen on 31 December, at five pm, the source revealed that one hundred medical staffs are ready to intervene, as well as fifteen ambulances.

João Molima then informed that considering the predicted weather for the 31 December, it is advisable that the athletes that will participate in the footrace drink a lot of liquids (water, milk and juice) and they should eat their meals three hours before the race.