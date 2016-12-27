Rwanda: The Ben Arrives in Kigali, Promises Epic Concert

US-based Rwandan singer Benjamin Mugisha, best known as The Ben has promised Rwandans a memorable show on January 1, following his return after six years abroad.

The 'Habibi' singer landed at Kigali International Airport on Saturday to a raucous by his fans and relatives ahead of his performance at the annual East African Party.

The singer, who was brought by the East African Promoters (EAP), was welcomed by the event's organization team, his family members particularly his grandmother and brothers as well journalists and fans clad in T-shirts.

His arrival was characterized by emotions on his side and his parents and relatives who could not hold back tears of joy.

Upon arrival, the Chicago-based artiste was whisked away to his hotel to rest for a few hours before he addressed at press conference, which attracted hoards of journalists interested to hear from him.

The Ben said that he's honored to be back in Rwanda to perform as one of the music icons in the country, but also maintained that his music experience in the U.S will be seen through his performance which he said will be memorable.

"I feel so great and honored to be back home again, particularly on an invitation to perform for my fellow Rwandans,"

"The last six years I have spent in the US have made me a different person in terms of music, and the experience I have gained will only be seen on this show," he said during a press conference at Hotel Villa Portofino.

The 'I am in Love' hit maker made assurances that the show will be historic, urging everyone not to miss.

"I want to say that my life has completely changed musically. Living and pursuing my music career in a country like US has taught me a lot and helped me improve at every single stage. This is what I want to show my people. I bet the show will go down in history," he noted.

The Ben's much anticipated homecoming show will take place on January 1, 2017 at the parking of Amahoro Stadium. He will perform along RnB crooner Bruce Melody, the duo of Charly & Nina, and rising star Yvan Buravan.

The organisers noted that the three artistes have been doing rehearsals for the last two to three months, and that The Ben will be joining them for the next following days.

"This week is going to be a busy week for The Ben. He is going to join the three artistes in rehearsals. We are sure it will be a success as the band which will play for him has spent several days doing practices," said Joseph Mushyoma, the EAP CEO.

Mushyoma explained that the preparations are almost complete, including acquiring the official papers that secures the venue and the permission to have the show happening, as well as the stage, lights and sound system which are all set.

The event is sponsored by Bralirwa's premier brand Primus.

The Ben is expected to return to the U.S. mid-January. While in Rwanda he will participate in a number of activities including charity projects as well as visiting his relatives.