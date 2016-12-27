column

On December 13, 2016 about 500 earth scientists and other people held a 'rally to stand up for science' in San Francisco. According to one, they believed that with the incoming Trump administration, "science is under attack and scientists feel compelled to protect their research, and their ability to keep doing it" [The Guardian, December 16, 2016]. Perhaps most relevant to Tanzanians today, in another action, more than 2,300 scientists published an open letter urging the new administration "to set a high bar for integrity, transparency, and independence in using science to inform federal policies".

I wonder how many concerned scientists and researchers in Tanzania have begun to feel a similar alarm after the recent firing of the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) Director General, Dr Mwele Malecela , a day after she released a report indicating that blood samples from 87 people, out of 533 in eight regions, showed strains of Zika virus? In this article, I want to share my thoughts and questions on what has happened.

What is the issue? According to media reports, the issue is not whether the report is 'true' but rather who has the power or the mandate to inform the public about research findings concerning life-threatening diseases? In the particular case in question, the research was reportedly rigorous. Moreover, the findings confirmed information that has been in the public arena for many years. The WHO website says that the Zika virus was first discovered in Tanzania and Uganda in 1952. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (headquartered in the US, with a Tanzanian office) reported that the Zika virus is endemic, "but we believe the risk to travellers is low."

According to statements made by the minister and deputy minister of health, NIMR should have followed proper channels to issue the report, because it involves a life-threatening disease. A reasonable question to ask would be what steps were taken by NIMR to submit the report to the Ministry of Health and WHO before the event in question? And what was their response?

Some observers have challenged government action in this case as suppressing academic freedom of speech. This resonates with earlier alarm about the Statistics Act, which gives the National Bureau of Statistics monopoly power to generate and disseminate 'statistics' and restricts the freedom of others to do so. The scientific community has remained relatively quiet about this Act and associated measures taken by the present administration to restrict freedom of speech and information. One wonders what will provoke them to speak out and defend their rights and responsibilities as generators and disseminators of knowledge?

Others have argued that NIMR's action will endanger the tourism industry, one of the major sources of foreign exchange in the economy. But surely hiding the facts represents a far more serious threat to tourism and the perceived integrity of the government?

What are government priorities? CDC reported that " the risk to travellers is low" [my emphasis] but what about Tanzanians living in areas where Zika is found? and the welfare of future generations at risk if their mothers are infected? Do they not have the right to information about this and any other public health issue? And is it not the obligation of the government and its partners, including WHO, to provide information on life threatening diseases to its citizens in a timely matter so that they and their communities, as well as government and donor partners, can take proper precautions?

Enhancing the pool of skilled human resources is one of government strategies to industrialise and achieve middle class status. It is difficult therefore to understand the decision to fire Dr Mwele Malecela, and thereby throw away the wealth of knowledge and skills she embodies after working 24 years for NIMR. By this one action, the government has undermined its own efforts to attract skilled and trained Tanzanians to come home.

A knowledge economy depends on innovators, dreamers, communicators, and above all, critical independent thinkers with courage to explore the unknown in science and society. To train and sustain such expertise requires academic and intellectual freedom for researchers and scientists, as well as for the media who help to disseminate the products of their work to the public. Our society needs autonomous research institutions able to challenge the mainstream and move us forward, for the benefit of all Tanzanians.