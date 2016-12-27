Tanzania: Nurturing Top Chefs At Local Culinary School

analysis

Imagine graduating from high school in a lonely little village on the outskirts of rural Serengeti Tanzania far removed from the prospects of a regular office job but somehow still craving something more than the typical.

The typical being perhaps a farming career on the family's plot or the drudgery of other forms of physical labour, which although are morally superior to most, lack the social standing many crave.

Now imagine during all of this, having heard and vaguely glimpsed a near mythical paradise just around the corner where the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo Dicaprio visit.

Any hope of joining this intimidating guest list never having even entered your mind; imagine taking a walk through your village centre and hearing your village elder announce a great opportunity.

This opportunity comes with no catch-22; a fully paid scholarship to study as a professional chef at the number one Safari Lodge in Africa.

Imagine, like Kamanda Meseni 25, that you're on your fourth year home after high school trying to eke out a living but nothing seems to stick. Your village elder recommends you as a candidate and you fill in the forms and are called in for an interview.

You wait another month during which you go through the emotional spectrum; excitement, anticipation, fear before giving up to mild indifference. Then you receive another call saying you, along with only eight others, have been selected to join the Singita School of Cooking in the Serengeti.

You pack your bags, kiss the family goodbye, and make sure your old high school flame gets a good glimpse of you bouncing off to a brighter future. You arrive at your future; chest high, beaming smile. Only you know nothing about cooking, nothing of the hot industrial size stoves of restaurant kitchens, nothing of the array of French cheeses lining the fridge, you have never eaten a three course meal, much less at a five star restaurant.

Nearly five months on, this is a vague memory for Kamanda who now only sees opportunities and not challenges. "I want to be an executive Chef at a big resort like this one," he says. He then goes on to explain the arduous climb to the title of executive chef.

He would have to start at the bottom of the food chain as a commis chef, before becoming a chef de partie who is responsible for running a specific section of the kitchen for example fish chef, or grill chef. After about a year in this position Kamanda would have to work his way up to becoming a suos chef, the second in command after the head chef. The executive head is top of the kitchen management structure and only the largest establishments have executive chefs.

Kamanda sees himself at that top and talks about his future with an easy calm sitting in the chef school class room, ringing a blue chef's towel with his hands under the desk. The classroom is petite and cute, there is a wall of fame at the back with beef cut charts and pictures of the best performers.

Behind him all the other students are seated, dressed in cleanly pressed white uniforms and crisp pin stripe aprons. They have all brought their towels with them from the kitchen where they had just finished preparing a light lunch of baked potatoes and fishcakes and salad for us. There is a humble but proud air to the students and as they slowly start to warm up to questions, laughter and chat permeate the room.

"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," declares Gomisi Ginaturu, 18, the youngest and perhaps cutest of the lot: "I knew how to cook before, but this is different, I can make my own pasta from scratch now, I can make sea food dishes like prawns and crab. After this I can work in any kitchen in the country, I can even open my own restaurant one day."

The level of confidence that the school instils in its students comes from a keenly crafted study model which incorporates both theory and practical modules all with the goal of making these students not only national but international league chefs. The course also extends beyond the gourmet cooking to food production (the students grow their own herbs and vegetables), costumer care, computer literacy and communications skills.

Executive Chef and the school's instructor says that each student has been allocated USD 4500 for their education, each student is given an allowance, transport to and from home, accommodation as well as all the necessities from toiletries to food.

For his own role in the project, the South African chef is proud to play the role of teacher: "This job is so fulfilling to me, seeing the shift taking place in these young people is my joy. I think we are really making a difference here."

And nowhere can the changes be seen but at Singita resorts various lodges where the student work as commis chefs for their field work for six months after spending a year learning under Frank.

Frank looks on at his students from the classroom entrance like a proud dotting father and with good reason. His students have impressed their head chefs immensely, "they are not obliged to stay with us after graduating in January, they can apply to other hotels and resorts. But their performance has been so outstanding that we've had several chefs eyeing some students to work under them."

Head chef positions are up for grabs and no one is proof of this to the young students but Michael Matera. To the students he is a kind of in-house idol, and is proof of where they can be given few years in a world-class kitchen. Michael's story is both very different and similar to theirs. Like them he came from a village in the surrounding community around Serengiti. Like them, the only prospect he had for a livelihood was manual labour and was a house painter. But unlike them, his entrance into the the kitchen came before the culinary school was established in 2015. He came to Singita as a grounds keeper, but soon decided to drop his rake for the knife.

"I remember seeing the supplies trunk coming in, they were delivering lobster and prawns. I had never seen such fish before, so I followed them to the kitchen and wanted to see what they were going to do with them."

Michael convinced the head chef, to take him under his wing and worked in the kitchen for a year. Soon after that Michael rose up the ranks with successive ease to become suos chef then to be the first Tanzanian head chef in the world renowned resort.

"This is something we are really hoping to rectify," Frank admits, "the number of foreign head chefs in the country's hospitality sector needs some attention. As you can see, the talent is there, we just need to hone it."

Michaels fast rise through the ranks in Singita is not the only cause for the adoration many of the students have towards him. Michael also won the title of Tanzanian chef of the year in 2014 when he competed against the country's best in a mystery basket competition.

"We didn't know what we were going to be cooking, he had no idea what ingredient they put in the basket, we had to plan what we were going to make according to these ingredients on the spot. Michael wowed the judges with a fillet steak served on chateaubriand sauce with garnish of light potatoes disks and tomatoes with crispy rosemary and coriander.

It suffices to say that young people are waking up to the vast potential of joining the culinary world.

In fact, the school's success has resulted in inquiries by parents on whether their children can enrol for a fee. But the school remains what it is, a community outreach programme aimed at villages from the Serengeti and Bunda districts.