Rwanda: Three Die in Christmas Accidents

Three people died in two separate road accidents over the weekend Christmas holidays.

In one incident in Rukomo, a pedestrian died after being run over by a motorist with the police still conducting investigations.

In another incident, two people lost their lives on a motorcycle accident in Kamonyi yesterday morning around 10: am where police said that the rider did not have a driver's license.

Other than the two smaller incidents, the Rwanda National Police said that there were minor accidents and incidences since Friday evening when most merry making began.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Lynder Nkuranga told The New Times that there would be no tolerance to drink driving and urged those going out to have designated drivers for public safety.

The police impounded a number of cars across the city for drunk-driving whereby their drivers will be required to pay traffic related fines.

"Normally, what we do is hold them till they sober up and they can leave. The law only requires them to pay fines," she told The New Times.

Nkuranga said that they had deployed officers all across the country to maintain order.

Among the areas with heavy deployment include major highways to avoid over-speeding and outside bars and nightclubs to curb drink driving.

Nkuranga said that the deployment would continue throughout the festivities in partnership with other security organs.

On Friday last week, the police had come out to warn against drunken driving, said to be one of the leading causes of accidents during the festive period.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Celestin Twahirwa, the commissioner for Community Policing told a news conference that unlike previous years, this year, the police would not have designated cars to transport drunk drivers home.

"We do not have certain earmarked cars to drive drunk drivers home. However, there will be patrol cars across the city for people who may require assistance from the police," he said.

The police also cautioned on underage drinking, promising to be on the lookout for establishments that sell alcohol to minors.

Business in Kigali continues normally

Business in Kigali continued normally around the city yesterday, with most establishments operating as usual.

In most commercial centres, it would pass for an ordinary Sunday as traders went about business normally. Among the services that continued normal operations include, transport services, markets, retailers and the hospitality sector.

Though the Nyabugogo bus park saw a surge in travellers travelling upcountry and to neighbouring countries, fares remained stable despite the long lines of travellers.