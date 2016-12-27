Dar es Salaam — A cloud of sorrow engulfed the grounds of Tabata High School where hundreds of journalists, friends, family and leaders bid farewell to veteran photojournalist Mpoki Bukuku who passed away on Friday.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports led the mourners and said not only was Mr Bukuku an experienced journalist, he also mentored a number of other photojournalists in the country.

"We pray for his soul to attain eternal peace and for his family to be strong during this difficult time. He was a good photojournalist and that's why a huge crowd is here today to send him off. The deceased has left a collection of exemplary work that other journalists can learn and emulate from. This is a definitely a huge loss to the family and journalism fraternity in the country," said the minister.

The leader of the official Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe told the crowd that Mr Bukuku was a courageous journalist. "He was not afraid to tell a story. He's has done his share and now he's gone. To the rest of you (journalists), learn from him and realise that you have a big responsibility of informing the public and criticise where you are supposed to."

On behalf of Media Owners Association of Tanzania (MOAT) Saeed Kubenea who is Ubungo MP, echoed Mr Mbowe's sentiments, saying at times Mr Bukuku threw himself in danger to protect people's interests. He noted an incident in the early 2000s where the deceased was clobbered by prison wardens when he covered a land dispute between Ukonga Prison and neighbouring civilians.

"That is the Mpoki that I knew, humble, good at his work but a vigorous defender of what he believed in, we shall miss him dearly," said Mr Kubenea.

The deceased body was transported yesterday evening to his family residence in Msalato, Dodoma where he will be laid to rest today.