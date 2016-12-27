27 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Thanks, TTB On Local Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

Last week Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) came up with a brilliant and credible idea to promote local tourism through arrangement of transport services for domestic travelers.

There has been a common mentality among Tanzanians that tourism is for foreigners, particularly Europe, America and Asian citizens .

TTB seems to have realised the problem and according to its Board Chairman Judge (rtd) Thomas Mihayo, the plan is set to increase the number of local tourists as well as revenues.

For many years, stakeholders in the tourism sector had their promotion efforts targeting foreign tourists but under TTB's new plan, the focus is as well to attract ordinary wananchi in the country. TTB and its partners must strive to ensure all Tanzanians understand the importance of tourism for the country's development.

According to Justice Mihayo, plans are underway to have special busses from Dar es Salaam to the destined national parks or other tourists' attraction sites across the country, weekly. So far, Tanzania receives in average one million tourists annually.

But, out of a population of over 45 million, Tanzanians themselves can drive the tourism sector growth. Tourist arrivals broke the one million mark for the first time in 2012 when the number of visitors surged to 24 per cent, with the number rising 1.7 per cent in 2013 to 1.095 million and generating 1.85bn/- US dollar (over 3trn/-).

Most of the visitors came from Britain, Germany, the United States and Italy. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) too has a critical role to play in boosting domestic tourism through introduction of fair and friendly fares to encourage Tanzanians to fly to tourists' attractions.

TTB and ATCL have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), forging partnership in promoting travel and tourism. ATCL and TTB, interlinked institutions as far as tourism development is concerned, have also agreed to have destination Tanzania films in the airline's in-flight TV entertainment list.

Credits to the government initiatives to revive the national carrier as a strategy to boost tourism for, according to TTB, many foreign tourists complain about high transport costs they incur on connecting flights from one country to another on their way to Tanzania.

But, with the revival of ATCL, it is obvious the expenses will be substantially lowered, leading to increased number of tourists. We firmly believe that through all these efforts by the government, TTB and other stakeholders, more domestic and international tourists will visit the country's tourist attractions.

Tanzania

Unlisted Telecoms Firms in Trouble

The government yesterday threatened stern legal actions against telecommunication companies failing to float their… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.