Tanzania: Thanks, TTB On Local Tourism

editorial

Last week Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) came up with a brilliant and credible idea to promote local tourism through arrangement of transport services for domestic travelers.

There has been a common mentality among Tanzanians that tourism is for foreigners, particularly Europe, America and Asian citizens .

TTB seems to have realised the problem and according to its Board Chairman Judge (rtd) Thomas Mihayo, the plan is set to increase the number of local tourists as well as revenues.

For many years, stakeholders in the tourism sector had their promotion efforts targeting foreign tourists but under TTB's new plan, the focus is as well to attract ordinary wananchi in the country. TTB and its partners must strive to ensure all Tanzanians understand the importance of tourism for the country's development.

According to Justice Mihayo, plans are underway to have special busses from Dar es Salaam to the destined national parks or other tourists' attraction sites across the country, weekly. So far, Tanzania receives in average one million tourists annually.

But, out of a population of over 45 million, Tanzanians themselves can drive the tourism sector growth. Tourist arrivals broke the one million mark for the first time in 2012 when the number of visitors surged to 24 per cent, with the number rising 1.7 per cent in 2013 to 1.095 million and generating 1.85bn/- US dollar (over 3trn/-).

Most of the visitors came from Britain, Germany, the United States and Italy. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) too has a critical role to play in boosting domestic tourism through introduction of fair and friendly fares to encourage Tanzanians to fly to tourists' attractions.

TTB and ATCL have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), forging partnership in promoting travel and tourism. ATCL and TTB, interlinked institutions as far as tourism development is concerned, have also agreed to have destination Tanzania films in the airline's in-flight TV entertainment list.

Credits to the government initiatives to revive the national carrier as a strategy to boost tourism for, according to TTB, many foreign tourists complain about high transport costs they incur on connecting flights from one country to another on their way to Tanzania.

But, with the revival of ATCL, it is obvious the expenses will be substantially lowered, leading to increased number of tourists. We firmly believe that through all these efforts by the government, TTB and other stakeholders, more domestic and international tourists will visit the country's tourist attractions.