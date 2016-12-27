Kenya: One Killed, Three Injured After Suspected Pokot Bandits Attack Motorists in Kerio Valley

One person was Monday night killed while three others sustained serious injuries following a fresh attack by suspected Pokot bandits in Kerio Valley.

Authorities told Nation.co.ke that the rustlers ambushed motorists travelling along neighbouring road, killing one person who was identified as Tanui arap Motomoto on the spot.

Mokora Location Chief James Sirmo said the bandits then fled towards River Kerio and crossed over to neighbouring Tiaty Constituency.

He said the injured were rushed to St Benedictine Chesongoch Mission hospital for treatment.

The incessant flare-ups in the volatile region have led to the disruption of people's lives with scores fleeing the region.

Despite the deployment of law enforcement officers, gun totting bandits have continued to reign supreme in the volatile region.

Just last week, four people were killed in the region following renewed clashes between members of the Pokot and Marakwet communities.

A section of leaders from the region have pleaded with the two warring communities to respect a peace deal signed recently in which they resolved to end years of bloodletting in the region.

Representatives from the two communities, who included elders, in November agreed to cease hostilities and violence that has rocked the region.