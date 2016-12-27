Tanzania: Shortage of Water Cripples Sikonge Abattoir Efficiency

Sikonge abattoir is facing acute shortage of water, the situation that has crippled the facility's efficiency, subjecting the people's health to great risk.

Acting Sikonge District Executive Director (DED) Richard Unambwe told a team of journalists following up on the water projects in the district that the shortage of water has badly affected the performance of the modern 200m/- abattoir.

Mr Unambwe explained that despite the 304m/- water project constructed in the district, there was still shortage of the precious liquid for development projects. He mentioned lack of a fence as another challenge facing the abattoir, threatening the security of the facility, livestock and infrastructure.

According to Mr Unambwe, 57 per cent of the 250,000 Sikonge residents benefit from the 304m/- water project which was developed by Tabora Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (TUWASA), adding that efforts were underway to solicit funds for further expansion.

He was optimistic that the project will go a long way in addressing water shortages in the district and some extent provides water to the abattoir.

The acting DED implored stakeholders, including TUWASA, to support the district to raise funds for implementation of water projects to address the shortage of the precious liquid.

Sikonge District Commissioner (DC) Peresi Magiri has instructed the newly-formed board of Sikonge Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (SUWASA) to closely oversee supply of water in the district and look for new sources of water for domestic and development uses.

The Chairman of Sikonge District Council, Mr Peter Nzalalila, praised the Acting DED and TUWASA for their efforts in executing the water project through construction of a water pumping plant from Utyatya water spring to Sikonge Township.

Mr Nzalalila pleaded with TUWASA to provide SUWASA with technical assistance in running and supervising the water project, saying district water body is still new with inexperienced workforce.

The plea by the Chairman was received by the Chief Supervisor of the water project, Mr Evans Binya, who assured the district leaders that TUWASA will continue offering technical support to SUWASA for efficient running of the project.