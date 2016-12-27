27 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Religious NGO Embarks On Youth Empowerment Drive

A non-governmental organisation, WIPAHS, has embarked on a special drive to help youth to create selfemployment and overcome poverty through equipping them with special vocational skills, including carpentry, tailoring, beading and carpet making.

WIPAHS Chairperson Jabir Rajani, speaking in an interview in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, said, "We teach vocational skills to enable the youth to create their own jobs and generate incomes upon completion of their form four education.

" Over 400 women have received loans from the NGO, which has already drilled 760 wells in Kilwa, Coast, Rufiji, Tanga, Handeni, Kilindi, Singida, and Mwanza, Mr Rajani explained, adding that every year, WIPAHS drills 30 wells to support the needy communities with clean and safe water.

Mr Rajani said the organisation has so far provided 60 scholarships to form one students. "If the youth get vocational skills and change attitude that there is no employment in Tanzania, and work with integrity and determination, they will succeed in life," he said.. WIPAHS is a religious nonprofit organisation registered under a board of trustees with the government of Tanzania.

It was initiated when a few philanthropists from the community dedicated their time in trying to improve the living conditions of the indigenous community that had been suffering severely from poverty, disease and illiteracy.

Upon visiting villages, hospitals, homes, schools and Madrasas, the philanthropists witnessed an appalling situation of majority of people in desperate need for help. With meagre financial and human resources, the generous donors started few projects for the uplifting of the under-privileged members of the society.

