Tanzania: Team to Probe Mystery Loss of John the Rhino

Did an elderly rhino, named John, die of natural causes or was he sold off by unscrupulous Tanzania government officials?

The jury is still out after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa formed a team to unearth the truth about the disappearance of the 38-year-old animal on the threatened species list.

The prime minister wants the team to locate the animal's grave and exhume the carcass for DNA testing, which would entail matching it to a pair of horns the Natural Resources ministry officials say were chopped off the animal before it was interred.

The official had earlier this month given the horns to the prime minister as proof of the rhino's death.

However, the prime minister says he has information that government officials facilitated the sale of the black rhino and were given an advance payment of Tsh100 million ($50,000), while a further $50,000 was pending.

The PM is also questioning why the animal was relocated from the government-owned Ngorongoro Crater to the privately-owned Sasakawa Black Rhino Sanctuary, which is within the Singita Serengeti (formerly Grumeti Game Reserve) -- a collection of three old hunting concessions grouped together as one reserve.

The animal was relocated in December last year to the ranch, where it was reported dead in August this year. Ministry officials said the rhino had to be moved from the Ngorongoro Crater to avoid inbreeding. John was the father of 26 of the 37 black rhinos available in the crater.

The officials told the PM that while at the Sasakawa sanctuary the black rhino became ill and and eventually died.

Clean 'deal'?

PM Majaliwa has tasked the probe team to investigate the disease said to be the cause of the animal's death, and identity the person who actually treated the animal prior to its death.

"The government has been spending a lot of money in taking care of these animals, therefore we must know the truth behind the death of anyone of them," he said while winding up his tour of Tanzania's northern region of Arusha last week.

A wildlife conservationist said with modern technology it should not be hard to establish if the horns and the carcass match.

In an interview with The EastAfrican, the official who preferred anonymity said it was quite possible that the pair of horns presented to the prime minister could belong to a different rhino other than John.

"I am aware that the ministry of natural resources and tourism keep such trophies for various purposes," he said.

Civic United Front (CUF) Member of Parliament Magdalena Sakaya said that the mere fact that the animal was relocated to a privately-owned sanctuary was proof that the "deal" was not clean.

"It is a shame no action was taken earlier, the government should have acted last year when the animal was said to have been moved from Ngorongoro Crater," said the MP who also sits in the parliamentary committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Maj Gen Gaudence Milanzi said that John was a survivor resident in the Ngorongoro crater where he grew up to become the dominant bull.

He was dispelling doubts expressed by some stakeholders that John could be part of five rhinos that were returned to the Serengeti National Park from South Africa in 2010.

"The batch of the five rhinos introduced to Serengeti National Park in 2010 remains there. John was not part of them," Milanzi said.