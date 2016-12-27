Tanzania: Judo Arena Boosts Tanzania Prisons Team's Morale

Ukonga Prison team judokas are targeting a medal haul in the coming international games following the recent improved training facilities at the club's judo arena.

The team's training complex at Ukonga in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam was recently equipped with ultra-modern training gear, which the judokas claim will help the team to train at the desired standards.

The judokas made the promise over the weekend during the inauguration ceremony of the Judo Complex hall at Ukonga Prison premises in a project engineered by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"This 'Doujou' or the Judo complex will not only strengthen combat skills to our brave prison guards, but also will give our judokas a better training place ahead of the international games including security force games," said the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Prisons and Dar es Salaam Regional Prisons Commander, Augustino Mboje.

He said the renovated Judo Complex is the biggest in Tanzania at the moment and advised the prison warders to use it effectively in improving their judo skills and their health altogether. "There is no 'doujou' like this, its the biggest, well equipped judo complex in Tanzania," he insisted.

He, however reminded judokas not to use their combat skills against innocent civilians since that will tarnish the good image of the prison department. On behalf of Commissioner General of prisons, Mboje thanked the Japanese Government through JICA for their timely support and assistance.

"This is a symbol of humanity, friendship, cooperation from Japanese friends we have received through JICA," he said. In retrospect, JICA Country Representatives, Toshio Nagase, said the hall is a symbol of a long time bilateral friendship between the two countries. He also reminded players to adhere on the sport's rules and regulations to restore the respect of the game as it is peaceful and teach people to respect each other.

"Originally from Japan, Judo is a very impressive sport which can not only train you physically but also promote a mentality of a fair play, discipline and generosity. All JUDO players are trained to have these essential elements, so they always show their respect to team mates, referees and even opponents without being obsessed with only a strong crave for victory," he said.

He added: "I am sure this attitude will become a strong foundation for the people of Tanzania to create a unified and a secure society as a nation."

Nagase said round of applause should be directed to JICA's volunteer, Masayasu Hirakawa who is Judo instructor at Ukonga prison for his determination to improve judokas' training environment at the prison.