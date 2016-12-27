Rwanda: Cantata 2016 Ends on High

The play which was staged first on December 21 attracted over 7, 000 people and 196 gave their lives to Jesus Christ.

It was an unforgettable moment as the whole cantata team bowed out Saturday at the last show amid wild cheers from a satisfied crowd.

"We thank God for enabling us to give this gift to the city of Kigali," said Pastor Hassan Kibirango, at the closing ceremony of Cantata 2016.

Daniel Mugisha the overall director of the Christmas cantata described it as 4 days of sweat and six months of hard work trying to prepare the best.

The hard work paid off as many took to social media to commend the experience.

"When we talk about developing the creative industry, I believe in the musicals category CLA Rwanda showed us how it should be done with Cantata250," Alex Ntale, one of the revelers posted on twitter.

Flavia Gwiza, another fan praised the preparations as she described it as "the only show she has ever attended that starts on time in Kigali.

For Dany Rugamba, "Cantata 250 was [the] ultimate beauty this evening. To CLA Rwanda team behind the production kudos!"