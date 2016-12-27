Tanzania: Boy (12) Drowns in Arusha As 4 Hurt in Morogoro Land Row

Four people, including a foreigner and a primary school pupil, have died during Christmas and Boxing Day in different accidents in Zanzibar and Arusha as four other people have been seriously injured following land clashes pitting farmers and livestock keepers in Morogoro Region.

In the first accident, three people, including a foreigner, died and two others injured following a head-on crash at Muungoni Village on Unguja Island.

Zanzibar Urban West Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Juma Saad Khamis told reporters here yesterday that the crash at Muungoni, about 45 kilometres south of the Stone Town, happened at around 6.38 am yesterday morning.

He named the deceased as Seif Khamis, 27, who was the driver of a taxi of Carina make with registration number Z663BB), which was carrying foreign passengers, Shashi Zari, 40, who also died on the spot while his wife, Ashwein Surgey, 25, was until yesterday battling for her life at the Mnazi Mmoja General Hospital in Unguja Urban District.

The RPC said the deceased and his wife had Indian passports and living in Dares Salaam on a work permit. "It seems they were in Zanzibar for the Christmas holiday," he told reporters as he named the third deceased person as Hassan Zahor Suleiman, 50, who was driving a private car, a Lexus (registration number Z216EF), with several family members aboard.

"Investigation continues, but preliminary results indicate it was an accident that could have been avoided if the drivers had observed traffic regulations," Mr Khamis noted. He reiterated that strict adherence to traffic regulations helps to avoid or minimise accidents -- as he vowed to intensify surveillance to arrest reckless drivers.

Meanwhile, Christmas in Arusha turned into a night of horror at Mount Meru Hotel, when a boy drowned inside the adult swimming pool in the garden.

Cliff Alex, aged 12, and who was a Standard VI pupil at Sekei Primary School, died on the spot when he dived head first into the pool whose depth is not suitable for such heighted splash -- and especially for children. Cliff did not come up again. There are reports that he hit his head at the bottom floor though the fished-out body did not reveal any wounds.

According to people near the scene of the fatal incident, the sky was filled by shouts of the boy's mates who started crying that their colleague had stuck inside the swimming pool meant for adults.

The child's mother, Ms Christina Michael, said the deceased left home after lunch together with friends, mentioned as Kelvin Selastine and Pason Alex, but later on at around 7.30 pm at night, the others returned crying that their mate had stuck at the bottom of the pool.