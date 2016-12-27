Tanzania: Export Price Index Up in Q3

The overall export price index has increased by 2.4 percent to 131.8 price index compared to 8.7 per cent of the corresponding quarter last year due to an increase in prices of precious stone, fish, edible vegetables and tobacco.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report for Export and Import price indices of the third quarter 2016, the overall import price index was 116.5 a slight decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the second quarter this year.

The development was due to decrease in prices of pharmaceutical products by 6.9 per cent, fertiliser 5.6 per cent and machinery and mechanical appliance 3.4 per cent.

During the period under review, the export price index for fish and crustacean, mollusk and other aquatic invertebrate which account for 9.5 percent of the total weight went up by 3.7percent to 145.1 due to increase in prices of fresh fillet and frozen fillet.

The export edible fruits and nuts increased to 132.0 representing an increase of 0.4 percent when compared to the preceding quarter. The increase was due to a rise in prices of cashew nut. When compared to the same quarter in the previous year, the index increased by 10.1percent.

The price index for coffee, tea, mate and spices recorded 116.2 index which is equivalent to 0.7percent increase compared to 115.4 recorded in the second quarter due to price consistence in the world market.

The price for tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes increased by 2.9 percent to 158.4 index due to rise in world market price of tobacco. The export price index for ores, slag and ash stood at 119.3 which is an increase of 2.0 percent compared to 117 index recorded in the second quarter.

The import price index for cereals decreased marginally due to a fall in wheat price due to improved production prospects in major wheat growing areas such as Russia and Canada.

The index for pharmaceutical products which represent about 2 percent of the total weight decreased by 6.9 percent from 118.1 in the second quarter to 109.9 recorded in the third quarter due to a decline in the prices of pharmaceutical products.