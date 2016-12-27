An Anglican Church bishop has appealed to the government to re-evaluate its priorities and urgently address the ongoing doctors' strike.

Bishop Paul Korir of the Kapsabet Diocese said it is disheartening for the government to ignore the doctors' strike which has now entered its fourth week.

"We appreciate the government's efforts to address other issues affecting the country. But it is equally important for them to understand what is urgent. Otherwise we end up having our priorities upside down," the cleric said.

Bishop Korir said it is unfortunate that patients are still suffering in hospitals during this festive period as a result of the strike.

"Others have no idea where to seek medical help [from] since the doctors downed their tools four weeks ago. This matter should be addressed as a matter of urgency," he went on.

The bishop, who made the remarks at St Barnabas Anglican Church of Kenya in Kapsabet, Nandi County, further urged the doctors to call off their strike on humanitarian grounds.

CALL OF STRIKE

"We understand the plight of doctors in the country and hope that the government will eventually honour the collective bargaining agreement with them.

"We, however, appeal to the doctors to call off their strike. This will be their best gift to Kenyans during this festive period," went on the cleric.

He also urged the opposition to give dialogue a chance instead of resorting to mass action over the dispute on the amended electoral laws.

"The government should also not demonise the opposition but [should] learn to listen to their concerns as well and find out the best way of resolving some of the issues they raise," he went on.

Bishop Korir said Kenya is a democratic state and the government cannot wish away the opposition, even if they are the minority.

"God has given us Jubilee as the government, but they should not undermine the opposition. Remember they got votes from over 5 million Kenyans so they could be the minority but give them their say," he added.

Nandi County Woman Representative Zipporah Kering also implored on the opposition to reconsider their stance on mass action.

"Yes some people will clap and say we are ready for mass action, but are we really ready to lose more lives?" she wondered.

Ms Kering added that what happened during the agitation for the removal of IEBC commissioners is a stark reminder of the agony Kenyans went through and should not be allowed to recur.