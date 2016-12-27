Tanzania: Govt Mulls Plan to Open Mtwara Port

The government intends to open up a new entry point for petroleum products into the country after announcing Mtwara port as the third after Dar es Salaam and Tanga, it has been learnt.

The first consignment at the new Mtwara Port will be announced after the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA) signs a memorandum of understanding with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) in Mtwara.

Ewura's Communication and Public Relations Manager (CPRM) Mr Titus Kaguo made the revelation while in an interview with 'Daily News,' adding that the authority has already hold talks with both parties including some oil marketing companies and the regional administration. The oil marketing companies includes GM Investment and Oilcom after it was learnt that the port was essential for them.

"We plan to open up Mtwara port very soon and the plan will help to lower fuel prices in the Southern regions especially Lindi, Mtwara and Mbeya," Mr Kaguo noted. Retail and wholesale price for fuel in upcountry regions is determined by the distance from the point of entry in additional to global oil price trend.

The regulator was of the view that other than helping to spur economic development, the plan will help to decongest the Dar es Salaam port, and unlock economic potentials in Mtwara and as well take precautionary measures as a watchdog on security matters likely to arise along the shore.

However, there were no comments from Mtwara port when they were contacted over the issue, apart from the regulator body sending a team of experts to Mtwara last week. In a separate but related development, Mr Kaguo hinted that readiness of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) on the matter would speed up the process.