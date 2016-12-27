27 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Maiden Junior League to Open Volleyball Season

By Mbonile Burton

Preparations are almost complete for the Dar es Salaam Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) to stage the first ever Youth Volleyball League.

The youth league is scheduled to officially start from January 21 to March 4 in 2017 at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The association's official responsible for junior talent development programme, Roggsem Joseph told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the inaugural event was on a top gear and that the league would be staged as planned.

He said that the league will involve boys' and girls' from Dar es Salaam based teams. "We are happy that for the first time in the history DAREVA has managed to organise such an important event for the future of the game," he said. Joseph added that so far they have four teams in Boys category and three girls' teams that confirmed their participation.

He named boy's teams as Magereza Junior who will field two teams; A and B, Police Marine and Tanzania Volleyball Academy (TVA), while in girls' category, there are TVA and Magereza who will also enter two teams in A and B sides.

"So far preparation is going well, we hope after the end festival seasons, we will be finalizing other important issues," he said. Joseph added that the league will be held every weekend to give juniors chance to showcase their skills.

According to league fixture, Magereza Junior A are scheduled to take on Police Marine Junior in boy's opening match, while in the girls discipline, TVA will entertain Magereza on January 21. But, he said that the league was yet to secure a sponsorship and appealed companies and sports wellwishers to come forward and assist DAREVA so that they can smoothly run the league.

Joseph added that the future of the game relies on youth programmes so their league is likely to motivate others who are yet to start the game.

