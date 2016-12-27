Tanzania: RAHCO - State Will Not Compensate Invaders

Invaders with structures put up within railway reserve areas where the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line will pass through will not receive any compensations, the government has declared.

The railway reserve area, according to the Railway Law is 15 metres from the centre of the line stretched on both sides of the line in urban and 30 metres also in the rural areas respectively.

Speaking to 'Daily News' the Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO) Public Relations Officer Ms Catherine Moshi said according to the base line they have received so far, 76 percent the SGR project will pass through the existing railway line reserve areas.

"Only about 24 percent of the SGR project will go outside the railway reserve area and eat parts of public land to reduce sharp curves. It is only these people who will receive compensation but the rest will not," she explained advising those living in the reserve areas to start relocating before they are forcefully removed by the law.

The government is currently in the evaluation process for a tender it announced in September through Rahco for design and building contract in the first phase of the project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, a 202km stretch whose construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. Ms Moshi pointed out that the invaders should start moving out of the railway line reserve area before commencement of the SGR project picks up, otherwise they will be removed by force.

Under the SGR project contract, the line will be built in phases as Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, Morogoro to Dodoma, Dodoma to Tabora, Tabora to Isaka and lastly Isaka to Mwanza. Already the government has invited bidders for the construction of the sections from Morogoro to Mwanza and contractors who have expressed interests have been taken to the sites to enable them present proper bidding quotations.

"The tenders for the Morogoro to Mwanza section is expected to be opened in February, and bidders are continuing to express interest. Those who have contested have been taken to the sites as required by law so that they make proper quotations," Ms Moshi added.

She explained that dividing the project into sections will speed up construction time and see into it that it is completed within the three years as outlined by President John Magufuli. The more than 1,219km project from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza will cost 15trl/-.

The government secured a USD 7.6 billion concessional loan from China's Export-Import Bank (Exim) in July 2016 to build the SGR line that will link Tanzania to neighbouring countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

It also allocated 1tri/-(about $450 million) during the 2016/17 financial year. The planned SGR line is expected to improve regional trade links and help boost the economy in Tanzania and the landlocked neighbouring countries.

Rahco is the main supervisor of the project, which is part of the Central Transport Corridor intended to promote interregional trade in the East African Community. G

iving further details about the project, the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Prof Makame Mbarawa was quoted in the media saying the new railway will have a speed capacity of between 120 and 150-kilometre per hour, adding that movement of goods and people from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza will take less than 12-hours.

Upcountry buses spend more than 16 hours in the same trip and according to Prof Mbarawa the current meter-gauge line takes more than 36-hours for cargo to move from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile construction of the SGR project will also include identifying railway reserve borderlines where a fence will be put up especially in areas with human concentrations and beacons in area where there are no people.

Assets Holding Company (RAHCO) Public Relations Officer Ms Catherine Moshi told the 'Daily News' that the move is intended to keep the public from invading the railway reserve areas. She also hinted that the SGR line will be constructed with concrete slabs instead of metal slippers unlike the current case of the existing meter gauge to guard against vandalisms.

"Unless someone has ill intentions of derailing the development, but we do not expect any form of vandalism in the new railway line," she pointed out.