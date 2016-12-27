Nigeria: I Was Confident Buhari Will Crush Boko Haram - Babangida

Minna — Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described as courageous, the capture of Sambisa Forest , even as he reaffirmed confidence in President Muhammadu and the military to crushing any challenge against the "territorial integrity of Nigeria".

In a letter of commendation he personally signed yesterday, the former president expressed delight over the news of successful operations of "our gallant military personnel" in the Sambisa Forest.

"It is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smashed out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest," he said.

General Babangida also saluted the courage and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, Army chiefs as well as armed men and women and other security personnel for their sacrifice for the painful liberation of Sambisa Forest and adjoining abode of Boko Haram.

He said: "May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa."

General Babangida hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be located and reunite with their families.

The former Military President, pay tributes to all fallen heroes for paying a supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression. Saying: " the Labour of our heroes past, shall never been in vain".

He urged the military to unveil a new strategy of further defeating pockets of insurgents/terrorists, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country.

He urged Nigerians to support the on-going efforts by the federal government to making the country safe for all.