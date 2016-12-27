Nigeria: Hazy Weather - Passengers Stranded As Airlines Cancel Flights

Lagos — Hundreds of passengers were stranded yesterday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos following flight delays and cancellations occasioned by the harmattan dust haze across many parts of the country.

There were fears that most of the flights might be cancelled as the weather conditions did not improve as at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Many passengers expressed frustration over the development, saying they were unable to celebrate the holidays with their families. At the domestic Terminal 2 of the airport, Mr. Martins Onome who was travelling to Port Harcourt said his flight scheduled for 8 a.m. had been cancelled.

"I came here since morning. This is afternoon and I am just being told that the flight has been cancelled because of weather," he said.

It was gathered that most airlines could not operate their morning flights as a result of the harmattan dust haze as they were required to get minimum visibility before an aircraft could take off.

Daily Trust gathered that Azman Air which has a base in Kano could not operate most of its flights yesterday, like those of Kaduna, Kano and Maiduguri.

Checks at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport yesterday by our correspondent showed that flights by Azman Air, Arik Air ‎and Medview into Kano and Yola were cancelled.

Azman Air, Abuja Airport manager, Mr. ‎Adullahi Saroke, told our correspondent that the weather office reported poor visibility for Kano and Yola thus Azman and other flights couldn't be operated into those destinations.

He, however said flights into Maiduguri ‎were successful as Maiduguri is reporting 1.5 km or 1500 meters which was above the minimum landing visibility.

He said Kano and Yola were reporting below 400 meter visibility which was below the 1000 meters minimum visibility required for landing by civil aviation regulation.

Operations Manager of Azman in Lagos, Saminu Tanko, said the airline was working with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) on the situation.

He said, "As I am talking to you, we have not operated any flight from Kano today. We are still on ground in Kano to see if the weather would improve. Just imagine an 8 a.m. flight and we are still on ground waiting for the weather and also we have some that were supposed to depart from Lagos to Maiduguri.

"In our own case, you know Kano is our base, no matter how long the delay is we must operate Lagos-Kano, Kano-Lagos everyday, that's what we normally do."

Also, Med-View flights to Yola, Enugu and Port Harcourt were cancelled while the Maiduguri-Lagos flight which was to take off in the morning was said to be departing Maiduguri around 5 p.m. when weather improved.

Abuja reported 800 metres in ‎the morning causing flight delays. But the weather was clearer in the afternoon which sa‎w flights resume but with low passenger turn out.

At the time of filing this report, Medview had a flight to Yola on ground waiting for clearance to operate if weather conditions improved.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic was relatively low yesterday as the Christmas rush subsided. Our correspondent who visited the airport saw fewer passengers travelling compared to 23rd and 24th December 2016.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had warned airlines and the general public against hazy weather condition as the harmattan season deepens. NiMet on October 27, issued an advisory forecast for dust outbreaks in the country during the December to February dry season period.

Chief Operating Officer of Med-View, Engr. Lookman Animashaun, said the airline was only able to operate Owerri and Abuja flights yesterday.

Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, said the airline could not operate Uyo-Abuja, Abuja-Port Harcourt flights.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for restraint among passengers over the weather condition, saying the safety of flights was most paramount.

Director of Consumers Protection Department, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, in a chat with our correspondent frowned at a situation where some passengers took the law into their hands over a situation that was far beyond the purview of airlines.

He noted that some passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja attacked some officials of Air Peace over the delay which was occasioned by poor weather visibility.