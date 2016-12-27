Tanzania: Wananchi Disown Compensation Claims

Mbeya — Residents of Mwasanga and Tembela wards in the municipality here have disowned some of their colleagues before the Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makala, over claims for compensation for the land on which a public Mwasanga Secondary School sits.

The residents made it clear before the RC that those asking for compensation for the land are driven by greed and personal interests against desires of the whole community to bring development in the area.

All this happened during a public meeting that the RC had convened to collect views from the public following frequent visits to his office by a section of people, demanding payment for the land where the public secondary school was constructed.

At the public meeting, the Chief of Mwasanga Ward, Mr Jamson Mwayaje, said it was astonishing that some people, some not even on the list of land contributors to the school construction are demanding compensation. Chief Mwayaje was categorical that many residents in the ward donated their land for construction of the school and are not asking for any payment, since having a secondary school in the area was a dream they had been longing for.

"The people asking for compensation are not among us, we have given out land for many other development projects and we did not ask for any payment since what the land is used for is what we had been yearning for," the Chief insisted. Adding; "We had agreed as a community not to depend on Ilomba and Mwakibete Secondary Schools and instead we should construct one in our area and people volunteered to give out their land for that purpose.

" Another resident who served as Mwasanga Councillor during the school construction, Mr Joseph Mwakwale, confirmed at the meeting that the residents had freely volunteered their land for the school.

The RC concluded that the section of residents seeking compensation were driven by ill political motives.

"These people think by demanding the payment they are making it hard for leaders in office and yet the school is for the benefit of this community," Mr Makala charged, insisting that neither payment will be made for the land nor the structure will be demolished to have the land returned to original owners.