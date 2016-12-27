Tanzania: Telegu, St Gobain Cricketers Star Festive Week Thrills

Telegu Stars and St Gobain Strikers were the masters of cricket games that Dar es Salaam staged over the weekend to mark the arrival of the festive season.

The two matches, both staged at Kinondoni Leaders Club ground, were thrilling in what the cricket pundits lauded as a battle for supremacy in batting, bowling and fielding.

Also marked the festive season with brilliant performance were TCA Development team who overpowered their Morogoro opponents with 185 runs victory in 50 overs match at UDSM Ground in Dar es Salaam.

Telegu Stars defeated DCC by two wickets in the first Pro 10 Cricket encounter at Kinondoni Leaders Club ground over the weekend. DCC who won the toss and opted to bat first, ended their onslaught with 57 runs for 3 in 10 allotted overs.

The gallant Telegu Stars successfully chased the score and beat it with a loss of a single wicket. The second match at the same venue over the weekend saw St Gobain Strikers claiming a hard earned single wicket win over Aces.

Aces were the first to bat after winning a toss and managed to register 90 runs for five in ten overs. It was not an easy chase, but very assailable for St Gobain who eventually successfully chased it with 92 runs for the loss 4 wickets in 8.5 overs.

Meanwhile, TCA Development team registered a voluminous 185 runs win over Morogoro in the Youth Cricket League held at UDSM Ground on Christmas Day.

The winners who won the toss and opted to bat first claimed 309 runs all out in 39.5 overs.

The score was too big to assail for Morogoro as they responded poorly with only 124 runs all out. The match, according to Kassim Nassor Chete, Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Development officer, the match was good and TCA Boys looked very superior to their opponents in batting skills.