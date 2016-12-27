Rwanda: Cimerwa Upbeat As It Gains New Clients

The just-concluded Cimerwa "buy, build and win" promotion has enabled Rwanda's sole cement maker to penetrate new markets across the country, managing director Busi Legodi has said. The three-week drive ended last week.

"We managed to penetrate areas that we had not previously served, allowing consumers to access products with ease," Legodi said.

She said the firm also carried out sensitisation campaigns during the promotion to educate consumers about Cimerwa cement and the best way to use it to ensure quality construction projects.

"We have changed Cimerwa cement packaging materials from paper bags to woven polypropylene ones, commonly known as WPP bags. The new bags are more durable and will help us reduce operational costs as they will minimise losses from damages during transportation or rain," Legodi said.

Meanwhile, two lucky clients of the firm won new trucks that were up for grabs during the "buy, build and win" promotion. Analithe Murerwa, the owner of Guevalia Hardware in Kicukiro town and Charles Buzorora from Musanze District each won a brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up worth Rwf30 million.

Other 195 customers won cash, items and airtime worth Rwf70 million during the eight-month promotion.