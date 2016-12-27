26 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cimerwa Upbeat As It Gains New Clients

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Triphomus Muyagu

The just-concluded Cimerwa "buy, build and win" promotion has enabled Rwanda's sole cement maker to penetrate new markets across the country, managing director Busi Legodi has said. The three-week drive ended last week.

"We managed to penetrate areas that we had not previously served, allowing consumers to access products with ease," Legodi said.

She said the firm also carried out sensitisation campaigns during the promotion to educate consumers about Cimerwa cement and the best way to use it to ensure quality construction projects.

"We have changed Cimerwa cement packaging materials from paper bags to woven polypropylene ones, commonly known as WPP bags. The new bags are more durable and will help us reduce operational costs as they will minimise losses from damages during transportation or rain," Legodi said.

Meanwhile, two lucky clients of the firm won new trucks that were up for grabs during the "buy, build and win" promotion. Analithe Murerwa, the owner of Guevalia Hardware in Kicukiro town and Charles Buzorora from Musanze District each won a brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up worth Rwf30 million.

Other 195 customers won cash, items and airtime worth Rwf70 million during the eight-month promotion.

Rwanda

Past Lessons Should Keep You Focused, Kagame Tells Troops

President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces Paul Kagame has called on members of Rwanda Defence and security forces… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.