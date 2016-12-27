27 December 2016

Uganda: U.S Tourist Killed in Iganga Road Accident, 9 Injured

By Yazid Yolisigira

Iganga — A US national has been confirmed dead and nine others injured following a road accident which involved three vehicles in Iganga District.

The accident occurred Monday evening near Iganga Hospital in Iganga town when a Toyota primo which was being carried on a breakdown vehicle fell off and rammed into a coaster belonging to Hotel Africana in which a group of tourists were travelling to Mbale District.

Police identified the deceased as David Stainer from Chicago.

The coaster was carrying 17 people, nine of whom sustained injuries and were rushed to Iganga Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Monitor that the accident occurred when the chain holding the Toyota primo to the breakdown vehicle got broken and it rammed into the coaster.

An eye witness, Mr Micheal Basalirwa told this reporter that the coaster veered into the galley and the victim is said to have died as he attempted to jumped out of the vehicle.

"As the vehicles collided, the white man jumped out as he tried to run for safety. Unfortunately, he fell down and the coaster ran over him," Mr Micheal Basalirwa told Daily Monitor.

The regional police spokesman for Busoga East James Mubi confirmed the incident saying that Mr Stainer was run over by the coaster as he tried to jump to out for safety.

He said the coaster was carrying 17 passengers who included six American nationals, two Israelites and nine Sudanese nationals from the same family.

"The whites and others in the coaster were from Hotel Africana and heading to Mbale District for a holiday," Mr Mubi said.

He said police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

By the time of filing this story, Stainer's body was still lying in Iganga Hospital mortuary.

