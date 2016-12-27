Uganda: Speke Resort Munyonyo's Christmas Lunch Buffet

Speke Resort Munyonyo will treat its esteemed customers to a magnificent Christmas Lunch Buffet at the hotel's Olympic Poolside area on Christmas Day. The hotel has been treating its customers to this lunch buffet every Christmas day since 2002.

Customers of both Speke Resort & Conference Centre and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort will be served lunch starting at midday at the Olympic Poolside area. The lunch meal will cost Ush140, 000 for adults and Ush75, 000 for children under the age of 14years. A hotel manager said early booking is encouraged for proper preparation.

Mr Greg Petzer, General Manager of Speke Resort Munyonyo, in an interview stated that the hotel is offering a wide range of activities for the leisure market, probably unlike any other resort and / or hotel, 'thereby offering our valued guests several options within easy access.

"Our Grand Christmas Lunch by the Olympic size pool on Christmas Day is by far the best value for money, as a resident, our guests get to enjoy our facilities and services as part of their package which equates into great value for money," Mr Petzer explained.

When asked to describe the experience at previous Christmas Lunch Buffet events at Speke Resort, Mr Petzer enlightened that guests have 'appreciated our all-inclusive packages which includes, accommodation, meals, boating, horseback ride etc and more importantly the Christmas Lunch by the poolside on Christmas day.'

On top of the now famous and sumptuous Christmas Lunch Buffet, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort andSpeke Resort & Conference Centre are also offering accommodation Special Festive Rates to families, groups and individuals in Uganda & East African region willing to make their festive season memorable. The ongoing offer runs until January next year.

Between16th to 23rd December and from 26th December 2016 to 8th January 2017, customers will only pay $139 for Single Deluxe Room, $188 for a Double Deluxe Room (2 Guests), $219 for One Bedroom Suite (2 Guests), $349 for a Two Bedroom Suite (4 Guests), $250 for Executive Room (2 Guests), $436 for Executive Suite (2 Guests) while the Presidential Cottage (4 Guests) comes at a cost of $684 per night.

This offer comes with full board accommodation that includes: bed, breakfast and dinner, 30 minutes boat ride on Lake Victoria, 10 Minutes Pony Ride for Kids and use of the Swimming Pool. Speke Resort offer customers a choice of luxury accommodation to suit individuals, couples, families or groups on long or short stays, in cottages, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments or studio rooms.