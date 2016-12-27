Uganda: Police Recover Body of Lira Businessman Allegedly Killed By Son

Lira/Apac — Police in Lira District have recovered the body of a prominent businessman who was allegedly killed by his son last week.

Police retrieved the body of the 48-year-old Alex Epet from a septic tank at his home at Obutuwelo, Ojwina Division in Lira Municipal Council on Christmas Eve.

The deceased's son Isaac Okello, 26, reportedly handed himself over to police at Abutadi Police Post on Friday evening. He reportedly confessed that he killed his father on Tuesday night and dumped the body in a septic tank at their home.

The suspect was later transferred to Lira Central Police Station, and on Saturday morning, he led police to the septic tank where he had dumped his father's body.

The officers led by the District Police Commander (DPC) of Lira, Mr Joel Tubanone, retrieved the naked decomposing body of Epet and took it to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police rounded all the family members and some neighbours to help with investigation, but unconfirmed reports indicate that the deceased's first wife allegedly connived with some of her children to kill her husband over property wrangles.

The deceased has several residential houses for rental and has a wholesale shop on Oyam Road in Lira Town. He's survived by three wives.