Ethiopia: Preserving Cultural, Historical Heritages to Preserve Identity

Cultural and historical heritages are manifestation of a given society's social, economic and political identity. Be it tangible or intangible both cultural and historical heritages are a good manifestations of that particular society. They are like a mirror to show to the existing generation what had been in the past.

In this regard, Ethiopia is endowed with several tangible and intangible natural and historical heritages. The country is also a land of millennial long history, a cradle of man kind, and a site of world admirable outstanding universal values and tangible heritage. In a historic country like Ethiopia, historical and cultural heritages have a great value for the coming generation.

Ethiopia is a country of many diverse Nation Nationalities and People's with immense intangible cultural heritages that should be further studied and registered. What is more, the country is a living witness for anti-colonial struggle in African country. It is the pride of black people. These various historical, cultural, natural heritages are promoting the country worldwide.

The country has nine tangible world heritages and three intangible cultural heritages including "Geda" which is recently inscribed by UNESCO in its Inter-Governmntal Committee 11th session for the safeguard of the Intangible Cultural Heritage meeting held in Addis Ababa. This is a good indication that Ethiopia is the first country in Africa by inscribing more intangible cultural heritages in the list of world heritages.

However, despite the fact that the country is endowed with both tangible and intangible resources most of the non-renewable heritages are faced with several natural and man made problems.

Some efforts are under way to protect this heritages. Here it is worth to appreciate the works of the Embassy of The United States of America and the Turk Embassy in Addis Ababa. Using its U.S Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation Programme the U.S government has accomplished successful activities in preserving endangered historical heritages. The U.S government's support for the restoration of the churches at Lalibela is a good indication in this regard.

The effort underway to work collaboratively with the government of Ethiopia to protect historical heritage sites and to share best practices, train and empower a new generation of conservation experts is encouraging.

What is more, as part of its project the AFCP has recently signed a MoU of 500,000 USD grant to preserve the church of Biet Golgotha and Michael Churches in Lalibela.

In the same wavelength, the role of Turkish government through its Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is also worth to mention in this regard. Using its TIKA the government of Turkey has restored a 100-year-old Ottoman-era building in the Ethiopian town of Harar. The consulate building was built during the Ottoman era in 1912. However, after years of neglect the building was on the brink of collapse. However, thanks to TIKA's effort it is restored.

In addition to man made and natural threats to our historical and cultural heritages, lack of well qualified and skilled professionals to preserve this cultural and historical heritages is another challenge.

Preserving this historical and cultural heritages should not be left only to the government or others. It should be the responsibility of everyone. In this regard, universities and vocational schools have to address skill and knowledge gaps in the area through teaching programmes and research projects to safeguard heritages in a sustainable manner.

Sustainable conservation and cultural heritage preservation provides a timely opportunity to highlight the practice, approaches and technical methodologies needed to preserve Ethiopia's rich cultural heritages.

The conservation projects that have been carried out by the support of the U.S Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and World Monuments Fund (WMF) and TIKA are examplary.

Cultural heritages should be conserved to play a crucial role in building shared national identity through positive exchange that promote the benefits of cultural diversity for the purpose of reconciliation, peace building, tolerance and sustainable development.

Here, it must also be stressed that restoration of Ethiopia's looted heritages by invaders must be the assignment of both international and local community. As it was mentioned by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn in Abu Dhabi conference on cultural heritages the international community should help Ethiopia's effort to restore Ethiopia's heritages looted during previous foreign invasions.

As a country of diverse cultural heritages, Ethiopia has been subjected to heritage trafficking as well as plundering and looting both in time of foreign invasions.

Ethiopia has been a victim of cultural heritage plundering and looting due to foreign aggression, trafficking and smuggling, which resulted in loss of many ancient valuable manuscripts, religious objects and archaeological remains, among others.

The manuscripts that were illegally taken out of the country include books on religion, medicine, astronomy, calendar, philosophy, law and administration.

The 1868 British expedition and the 1936 Italian invasion are among the severe times that led to the looting of Ethiopia's heritages.

Looting and trafficking of heritages is a problem for most of the developing countries. Over 3,500 Ethiopian manuscripts are believed to be found in many European countries and the U.S.

More serious than looting and trafficking of heritages is the deliberate destruction of heritages. This act is part of the deculturalization process used by terrorist groups. It has become a serious danger.

Ethiopia has put in place clear policy frameworks to preserve and conserve historical heritages. The FDRE Constitution article 41/9 gives the legal ground for preserving and conserving cultural heritages. Similarly, the cultural policy of Ethiopia adopted in 1998 gives more guarantee to conserve and preserve country's nation naitonlaites and people's cultural heritages.

It is good to have policy frameworks and constitutional legal grounds to preserve heritages. However, without a skilled manpower and responsible citizen that cares about heritages both the policy framework and constitutional legal grounds can not be perfectly effective. In this regard, the government, the public, universities and colleges have responsibility to safeguard our heritages.