Rwanda: Mutokambali Calls Team to Start Preps for 2017 Fiba Africa Zone V Qualifiers

National senior men's basketball team coach Moise Mutokambali has named a provisional 18-player squad to start early preparations for the qualifiers of 2017 FIBA Africa Zone V Championship.

The 29th edition of the biennial Afro-Basket tournament is scheduled to be held on August 17-31 at Gymnase Makélékélé in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo.

The two-week competition is expected to attract a total of nine countries that include the champions of the seven continental zones as well as the defending champions and the hosts.

Hosts Congo and defending champions Nigeria are the only countries that have so far qualified while the remaining seven slots will be filled after qualification tournaments.

FIBA is yet to announce the dates and venues for the qualifiers, however; according to Mutokambali, the Zone V games are highly likely to take place mid-February with Egypt and Uganda having expressed interests in hosting the event.

Mutokambali confirmed that the team will start training camp on Tuesday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium until Thursday and effective next week, the team will be training twice-a week.

Full squad:

Point guards

Aristide Mugabe (Patriots), Sedar Sagamba (Patriots), Ali Kazingufu Kubwimana (Rwanda Energy Group) and Jean Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (Espoir)

Shooting guards

Parfait Ishimwe (APR), Chris Walter Nkurunziza (Patriots) and Dieudonne Ndizeye (IPRC-Kigali)

Small forwards

Steven Hagumintwari (IPRC-Kigali), Patrick Nshizirungu (Rwanda Energy Group) and Bruno Nyamwasa- (IPRC-Kigali)

Power forwards

Sunny Niyomugabo (Patriots), Eric Munyaneza (APR), Pascal Niyonkuru (Espoir), Ali Ruzigande (APR) and

Bievenue Niyonsaba (IPRC-South)

Centers

Olivier Shyaka (ESpoir) and Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali)