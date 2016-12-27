Kenya: The Ocean is Our Shamba, Lamu Fishermen Take Up Conservation

Lamu — A team of fishermen who swapped catching fish for conserving them have completed intensive underwater training to monitor coral reefs, the latest in a series of innovative new attempts to preserve Lamu's fragile environment.

Twelve 'reef rangers' spent four days learning to collect data on the state of coral reefs, which will be used to map their damage. Overfishing is stripping the ocean, but encouraging healthier reefs means better fish and more income for populations like Lamu's that rely on fishing to make a living.

The training is part of a package of measures funded by The Nature Conservancy, a US-based global conservation organisation, and implemented by the Northern Rangelands Trust, or NRT, a Kenyan alliance of community conservancies including seven on the coast.

Tactics that the organisations developed in Laikipia and Samburu to safeguard pasture, preserve wildlife habitats, and give pastoralists who follow good grazing guidelines new markets for their livestock, are now being adapted for Lamu.

"Fishermen here tell us that the ocean is their shamba," says George Maina, The Nature Conservancy's Marine Projects Coordinator, who is based in Lamu. "Herders on land need to know how to preserve grass so their cows grow healthy and fetch more money at market. At sea, it's the same.

"The coral reefs are the 'pasture' for the fish. If they are well protected, then the fish are healthier and fetch more money at market. At the same time, protected reefs allow the marine biodiversity that has been badly affected by overfishing to recover, preserving both fishing stocks and reef health for future generations."

The reef rangers - eight from Kiunga Marine Community Conservancy and four from Pate Marine Community Conservancy - use masks and snorkels to swim and shallow-dive to note details of specified 'transects' of reef 50 metres long and five metres wide.

They use water-proof pencils and writing slates to tally the number and type of fish and marine invertebrates like octopuses; whether coral was alive, dead, or bleached; how much rubble there was, which indicates damaging fishing practices; and how much sea grass or sea algae there was.

The information will be analysed to illustrate changes to the environment. Weak governance and management capacity has made overfishing worse. The idea now is to present fishermen with proof that following better fishing guidelines leads to larger catches and more money.

"The data we collect will show what types of fish there are, whether they are increasing or decreasing, and in which places, which helps us to know how to plan fishing better," says Omar Mohamed, 29, a former lobster fisherman and one of Kiunga Marine Community Conservancy's reef rangers. "Before I started as a ranger, finding my daily bread was becoming harder, and many people were fishing. Now I am assured of something at the end of the month, and my work helps preserve the fish for others."

Rangers also patrol on land. They monitor how much fish is brought ashore; watch for illegal activities including using banned equipment that damages underwater environments, or mangrove logging; report sea turtle nesting and wildlife sightings; count wildlife carcasses including those poached; and keep track of human-wildlife conflict.

Alongside the reef rangers, a programme called OceanWORKS is designed to earn fisherman higher incomes by helping them with equipment and links to lucrative new markets if they follow good fishing guidelines. Already 50 hook-and-line fishermen based from Pate Island are involved, with plans to expand the pilot programme to more than 1,500 people soon. OceanWORKS is implemented by NRT's commercial arm, NRT Trading, and supported by The Nature Conservancy.

Boat crews are given large cooler boxes filled with ice, and trained how to fish deeper waters with hooks and lines instead of nets, to catch the larger fish that premium markets demand while preserving younger fish. They are shown how to begin preparing their catches immediately, by removing the heads and guts and using the coolers to preserve them.

On shore, others from the community fillet and freeze the fish, which are then sold to upscale Nairobi restaurants including Talisman and Seven Seafood & Grill, or to luxury lodges upcountry. Fishermen earn daily payments when they land the catch, and profits from the sales are later fed back into community projects including education or health via the conservancies.

Omar Hassan, 56, a fisherman from Faza village on Pate Island, said he was earning 50 per cent more income as part of OceanWORKS than he was before: 200 shillings per kilo compared to 130 shillings.

"This place is still blessed with fish but the problem was finding a market," he says. "You could come with a lot of fish but it would begin rotting if you did not sell it immediately. Now we have coolers, and ice, and customers. Already we are getting good money, and I know it will even get better."

The Nature Conservancy and NRT are working closely with the Lamu County Department of Fisheries, Livestock, and Cooperatives, and the central government in Nairobi.

"We are overstretched in terms of being able to monitor all of our 32 fish landing sites around Lamu, and we really appreciate the community conservancy rangers' help to be extra 'eyes and ears'," says Kamalu Sharif, the Lamu County Director of Fisheries, Livestock, and Cooperatives.