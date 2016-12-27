25 December 2016

Kenya: John Keen, Prominent Maa Politician Dead At 90

Veteran politician and Maasai elder John Keen, who served as an Assistant Minister, has died aged 90 according to the family spokesman Antony Keen.

Keen died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi in the wee hours on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

He was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

Deputy President William Ruto expressed his condolences to the family in a series tweet Sunday morning.

"The late Keen was a defender and campaigner of human rights especially those of the Maa Community.

"He was on the forefront of championing democracy and freedom of expression. He served the people of Kenya diligently and with passion.

"He was an able, dedicated and hardworking public servant. My condolences goes to his family and constituents, whom he ably represented," Mr Ruto posted.

The body is lying at the Lee Funeral Home.

