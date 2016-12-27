27 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Traffic Santa Gift Wraps Speed Cameras

Traffic cameras in the south of Johannesburg have undergone a glitzy Christmas makeover, after someone mysteriously covered them up as a festive gift for disgruntled motorists.

The ubiquitous yellow poles - which are apparently situated in a 40km/h speed limit zone - are now adorned with black bags over their lenses, as well as red and gold glittery tinsel, and an elegant sign wishing all a "Merry Christmas".

Photographs of the gift-wrapped cameras were first posted on Facebook on Christmas Day. While most people on social media reacted with tongue-in-cheek glee, some saw the move as irresponsible.

Theresa Eduardo, shared the post adding, "ha ha ho ho ho", while Kim Van Niekerk suggested: "... There are enough accidents at this time of the year. Why remove a potential deterrent?"

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had been sent to investigate the situation.

Source: News24

South Africa

