27 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NIPRD Laments Lack of FG Attention, Poor Funding

By Victoria Ojeme

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research & Development (NIPRD) has called on the Federal Government to revive the Institute by allocating and releasing adequate funds for its operations.

The Director General of the Institute, Prof Karniyus Gamaniel, speaking in Abuja, expressed sadness over the dilapidating structure of the organisation despite achievements made so far.

He also said that the Institute was being neglected despite its potential to bring fortunes to the government and Nigerians.

Gamaniel disclosed that NIPRD had only received about 46 per cent of its annual allocation in the past six years.

He said: "In subsequent years, funds released to this Institute have been next to nothing; it will take about N269 million to run this place effectively, but we have never received this from Federal Government,. This year, government appropriated only N48 million out of which N20 million was made available."

He explained that though the Institute has been able to attract Chinese investors who have given it grants worth $10 million to install state of the art equipment, the Institute's laboratories and clinics have only been functional with power from generators.

