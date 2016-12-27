27 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Power Oil Advocates Health Consciousness

In the spirit of the yuletide season, Power Oil Health Camp team excited the residents of the Autonomous Commnuity of Mbaitoli Local Government Council, Imo State, when it stormed Isii Umbomiri, to carry out free basic medical checkup in the community and also to sensitize them on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

Power oil Health camp is a daily and ongoing project primarily aimed at bringing free basic health check-up with senssation about heart health.

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, Omotayo Azeez, said: "During this Christmas period, we want as many people as possible to benefit from this medical outreach exercise currently ongoing in all other eight locations six times a week throughout the year.

At least, when people become aware of their health status, it will help them plan better and in a healthy way into the New Year".

According to the Brand Manager, Power Oil, Amisha Chawla, "Health is truly wealth, and it is important for us all to be observant and pay adequate attention to bodily signs by opting for a regular medical check up to become aware of our health status. And now, that there is festivity in the air we also need consumers to be mindful of their consumption habit and make it a healthy option"

