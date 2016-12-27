27 December 2016

Nigeria: Labour Lauds S'court Judgment Over Govs' Arbitrary Sack of LG Chiefs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Organised labour through the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, yesterday, commended the Supreme Court judgement that nullified the laws empowering state governors to sack elected local government officials, describing the judgment as a landmark one.

NULGE also described the nation's apex court judgment as the best thing to happen to the country, stressing that it would deepen the democratic process, especially at the grassroots.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, national President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, called for total financial autonomy of local government councils from the state government, which had led to the backwardness of the local government councils.

Comrade Khaleel further advocated for four year renewable term for local government chairmen and Councillors depending on the disposition of the electorate as it was done at the state and federal levels.

He commended the Supreme Court for standing by the truth and respecting the constitution that "binds us together as a democratic country."

He said the judgement has given hope for democracy to take root at the council level, adding that the action of state governors has for long denied people at the grassroots their constitutional rights.

