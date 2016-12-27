Nigeria: Physicians Seek Mandatory Infection Prevention Programmes in Hospitals

Public Health Physicians have called on the Federal Government to compel heads of government hospitals to establish infection prevention and control programmes to enhance the prevention of transmissible diseases as provided in the National Health Act 2014.

The physicians under the auspices of Nigerian Infection Control Association, NICA also called for appropriate funding of research into infection prevention to ensure local processes and procedures are developed to mitigate the impact in the environments.

Making these calls in a communiqué issued after its National conference on infection control

In Abuja, they noted that the establishment of a robust national response system for outbreak detection and control would prevent epidemic of diseases in the country.

According to them, there is need for Nigeria to team up with the International community on Global Health Security as it relates to infection prevention and control.

The professionals who observed the conscientious efforts the Federal Government is taking towards controlling life-threatening infections within the country, urged government at all levels to make sufficient provisions in their annual budgets for infection prevention and control.

The communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman of the Association, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola and LOC Chairman, Prof. A.T Olayinka also demanded that infection prevention and control should be included in undergraduate Curricula of Medical and allied Health Care Professionals.

Soliciting for the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders towards government's determination to establish a National Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network, which they said has long been overdue; they stressed the need for the development of National Guidelines on infection prevention and control so as to operationalize the policy on it.