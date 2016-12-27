Nigeria: Buhari Told Not to Relax Over Sambisa Forest

Kano — Some residents of Kano state have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army not to relax the fight against insurgency following the takeover of the Sambisa forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The capture of Sambisa forest by the military has become an issue of debate among many residents in the state capital, and residents who spoke to Daily Trust on the development yesterday, said it would be a mistake to become too confident over the fall of Sambisa.

Ibrahim Muhammadu Gama, a commercial driver, said, "Capturing Sambisa forest does not mean government and Nigerians should relax on the issue of security. Rather we should remain vigilant."

He suggested that federal government should go ahead with the idea of constructing roads to crisscross the forest to improve movement of people in it.

On his own, one Habibu Isa Fagge said government should intensify efforts in pursuing the fleeing Boko Haram members. "Security agents should not give the insurgents a chance to regroup," he said, advising Nigeria to maintain its relationship with governments of neighboring countries, especially Niger and Chad, to increase the prospects of capturing or doing away with the remnants of the terrorists.

Another resident, Abudulmumini Yusuf, who spoke in similar vein, commended Buhari and the Nigerian Military for seizing Sambisa and raising the hope of completely routing out Boko Haram.

"Sambisa forest is an important place to the insurgents and now that government has taken it over, the terrorists will find it difficult to continue with their deadly activities," he said.