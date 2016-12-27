Nigeria: Wike Charges Ikwerre Leaders to Work With Others

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on leaders of Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work with other ethnic groups to ensure faster development of the state.

In a keynote address during the 211th Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation, Worldwide, at Rumuche in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, Wike said that inter-ethnic cooperation will enhance the development of the state.

Wike, who noted that his administration will ensure that all local government areas in the state benefit from development projects, said that the road projects pledged for the four Ikwerre speaking local government areas of the state would be completed in one year.

He said: "Let us work together to develop Rivers State. Working together with other ethnic groups, we will move the state forward.

"As leaders of Ikwerre nationality, we must contribute meaningfully to the development of our communities by enhancing peace and unity."

He stated that the success of the Amnesty Programme in Ikwerre and Emohua has led to relative peace in the two councils.

The governor charged the Ogbakor Ikwerre leadership to work with other stakeholders to ensure that people participate in the forthcoming national census.

In his address, outgoing President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Prof Augustine Onyeozu commended Wike for always identifying with the Ikwerre cause at all times.

He noted that Wike has been responsible for most of the successes recorded by the Organisation in the promotion of Ikwerre ethnic nationality.