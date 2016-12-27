Nigeria: NHIs - HCPAN Denies Allegation of Connivance to Short-Change Enrollees

Healthcare Providers Associatiobn of Nigeria, HCPAN, have denied allegation of connivance with Healthcare Maintenance Organisations, HMOs, to short-changed enrollees under the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS even as the group called for a total review of NHIS Act 35 of 1999 making health insurance coverage mandatory for all Nigerians.

It could be recalled that the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services planned to commence investigation into the activities of HMOs and Healthcare providers over the last eight years as part of efforts to evaluate compliance to the provisions of the NHIS Act and unravel reasons for alleged poor quality of services to enrolees.

Dismissing the allegation at a press conference in Lagos, the National President, HCPAN, Dr. Umar Oluwole Sanda also called for expansion of the Scheme with more innovative products such as Mobile Health Insurance, Public Primary School Programme, Voluntary contributory social Health insurance, prison inmate insurance among others.

Sanda, who commended the Committtee's proposed investigation said: "there is no such thing as connivance with HMOs to short-change enrolees."

He explained that Healthcare Providers do not deal directly with the NHIS but through the HMOs, adding that all monies paid to the providers so far have been for the various services rendered to the registered enrolees over the past nine to 11 years of the Scheme.

On the alleged treatment of enrolees as lepers by Providers, he said: "We wish to state categorically that this cannot be the experience of enrolees with our Providers."

He said the NHIS is the regulator, policy formulator and main driver of the Scheme and should be able to account accurately fund used for the service procurement thus far when they rendering its audited account over the past years.

"NHIS is the body that enrols people into the scheme, accredits providers, licenses and accredits HMOs, designs health-care services procurement protocols as well as handling funds disbursements through the HMOs." Sanda said to help the committee in its findings, it should be noted that healthcare services are classified into primary, secondary and tertiary and the NHIS sets payment model in these healthcare services provision categories.

"Primary services are by capitation at the rate N750/enrollee, secondary and tertiary services are purchased as fee-for-services at a rate determined by NHIS tariff. All payments made through HMOS, capitation is paid to the providers as a prepaid mechanism according to number of enrollees per facility. This is supposed to be paid two weeks before commencement of every month. Fund for FFS are held by HMOs awaiting arrival of claims from secondary and tertiary providers while HMOS are paid 10 per cent as administrative fee for the intermediary role."

On her part, the immediate past President of the Association, Dr. Adenike Olaniba said all Nigerians must be covered in the National Health Insurance programme to make it universal.

Olaniba recommended that the country can take cues from the countries that have the same social economic structure with it. She insisted that NHIS Act 35 must be reviewed to give Nigerians the better healthcare they deserved.

On his part, the Deputy National President, Dr Jimmy Arigbabuwo lamented that despite the high cost of services, the mode of payment for service delivery under NHIS has remained the same since its existence. "We are the ones facing problems of short - change and not the enrolees. Many people are exiting the Scheme yet we are still treated the same way. We are transparent," he added.