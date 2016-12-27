Nigeria's Diversity, a Source of Strength - Tambuwal

Sokoto — Nigeria's diversity is a source of strength which should be cherished and nurtured for the benefit of the people, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said.

Tambuwal's Special Adviser on Media, Imam Imam said the Governor stated this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, where he talked of need for Nigerians to enhance efforts at bridging gaps in the country.

The Sokoto Governor as well as his counterparts of Zamfara and Kebbi states Abdulaziz Yari and Atiku Bagudu respectively were in Akwa Ibom to felicitate with the Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel on Christmas and commiserate with him over the recent church building collapse that claimed lives in the state.

Tambuwal stressed: "What unites the people is more important than the things that divide them."

While with Governor Emmanuel, the Zamfara governor who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), said: "We at the Governors Forum received with shock, the sad news of the church's collapse and we want to send message of solidarity to the people and government of Akwa Ibom over this unfortunate incidence. Our prayers are with those who lost loved ones, and those who sustained injuries."

He added: "Your Excellency's miraculous escape from death in the sad incident is surely one of the God's wonders."

Yari noted the decision to set up an investigative panel on the incident as a right move in the right direction.

Governor Emmanuel declared that the unity exhibited by the visit would further cement the cordial relationship among the people of Nigeria, describing Nigerian Governors as a big and important family.

He expressed appreciation to the three governors especially for choosing the Christmas day to visit Akwa Ibom.