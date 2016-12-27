Kenya: Our Ties Are Stronger Because of Him, Says Keen's Family

Nairobi — The family of veteran politician John Keen has described him as a father who put family above all else.

Through their spokesman Anthony Keen, the family stated that their father aged 90 who passed away early Sunday morning took their education very seriously.

"I would say that he was one of the best fathers that anyone could have here on earth. He was always there for us as much as he was in politics and had to run around the country during the Kenyatta and Moi regimes," he recounted.

He remembered that their father ensured they studied to the highest level.

"As a father he was always there for us. He gave all of us an opportunity to learn to the highest level that we could attain. At home we have people who have Masters and PhD degrees. To him education was very important," he said.

Anthony indicated that they will miss him for his story telling ability and as a father who was loved by everyone.

"As a leader I can say he was very prominent in Kenya, he fought for our independence, he was at Lancaster House and he has a history with this country and as a family we are really very proud of him and we celebrate the years that God gave him," he said.

"I think also the country celebrates the fact that he participated in getting the freedom for our country Kenya."

He stated that the family never missed anything and any point in their lives because of the great care he took of them.

"We are going to miss his laughter, his advice, his jokes, his stories, he was a story teller and he knew the history of this country and even the universe. We will miss the person who actually held this family together and guided it," he stated.

Keen who once served as Secretary General of the Democratic Party passed away while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among leaders who mourned Keen, saying few Kenyans can claim a life of such courage, sacrifice, or achievement.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also sent his condolences.

"Mzee John Keen was an illustrious, astute and forthright politician who spoke his mind without fear of retribution. A great freedom fighter for Kenya's Independence, Mr Keen was detained by both the colonial and post independence administrations due to his forthrightness."